Military Exercise this Weekend

participating in a military exercise called “Stage Response 2017” from Friday to Sunday. The training will include the army’s 36 and 37th Canadian Brigade Group. The military operations will be in the Truro and Pictou areas. Residents of the Pictou and Colchester County areas will like see an increased military presence this weekend. About 150 members of the Canadian Army will beparticipating in a military exercise called “Stage Response 2017” from Friday to Sunday. The training will include the army’s 36 and 37th Canadian Brigade Group. The military operations will be in the Truro and Pictou areas.

The soldiers will be setting up and utilizing temporary facilities in these locations. No weapons or explosives will be used in this exercise.