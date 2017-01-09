Miller, Antoine named Athletes of the Week at St. FX

The St. FX Athletes of the Week are from the sport of Basketball. The Female Athlete of the Week is guard Jessica Miller, who scored 22 points in two games this past weekend for the X-Women. She is averaging 7.3 points a game.

The Male Athlete of the Week is guard Julius Antoine. He had two strong games for the the X-Men, leading them to second place in the AUS standings. He scored 12 points in their win over Acadia Friday and 27 points in their victory over UNB Saturday.