Mini Stocks at Riverside Speedway

A new series of stock cars will make their way to the high-banks of Riverside Speedway. The track says they will host 1 of the 8 races planned for the new Maritime Mini Stock Tour.

The series features four-cylinder cars that are popular in the Maritimes as they are cost efficient cars and popular among fans. Last fall, a group of drivers formed the division as well as a rule package.

This series will hit Riverside Speedway during the NASCAR weekend on the 18th of August. The race will be done on the same day as a 100 lap feature for the NAPA Sportsman Series. The NASCAR Pinty’s Series race will be on the 19th.