More information released about the death of four people in Upper Big Tracadie

The Nova Scotia RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation to determine what led to the deaths of four people at a home in Upper Big Tracadie. Guysborough RCMP arrived on the scene shortly after 6 last night where they discovered four bodies in the home. Police say initial observations suggest that three females aged 52, 31 and 10 and a 33-year-old man died of apparent gunshot wounds. The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct autopsies to confirm the cause of death. The man’s gunshot wounds appear to be self-inflicted. There was no sign of forced entry.

Police says two firearms have been found, but a search on the scene is continuing.