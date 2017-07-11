More motorists stopped for excessive speeding

Equinox who was travelling 169km/h in a 110 zone; 59 over the speed limit. A 19 year old from New Victoria had his license suspended for 7 days, had his vehicle seized, and faces a $2,400 fine. Two drivers were caught for stunting on Friday afternoon in Pictou County. Shortly before 3:00 on Friday, the RCMP Eastern Traffic Services pulled over a ChevyEquinox who was travelling 169km/h in a 110 zone; 59 over the speed limit. A 19 year old from New Victoria had his license suspended for 7 days, had his vehicle seized, and faces a $2,400 fine.

About a half hour later, a 42 year old man from Pictou County was charged for stunting on Highway 104 in Telford, Pictou County. The male driver was ticketed for travelling 163 km/h in a 100 zone; 63 over the posted limit. He too faces a $2,400 fine, a vehicle seizure and a 7 day license suspension.