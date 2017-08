RCMP say a 32-year-old Halifax County woman has been charged with stunting on Highway 104 in Pictou County.

Police say a car was clocked at 167 km/h in a 110 km/h zone in Salt Springs around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

They say the woman’s driver’s license was suspended for seven days and her vehicle was seized.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.