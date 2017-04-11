Motorist facing Dangerous Driving Charge

Posted at 7:46 am on April 11, 2017

A high speed accident happened on Sunday afternoon after RCMP spotted a vehicle travelling 200km/h near the Antigonish and Pictou County boundary. The RCMP’s Eastern Traffic Services spotted the vehicle in Marshy Hope on Highway 104 travelling at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle eventually lost control after attempting to pass vehicle in a no passing zone, went through a guard rail, then travelled down an embankment. The vehicle was severly damaged, but the 20 year old driver suffered no injuries.

The 20-year-old  man from Bridgewater, was arrested for Dangerous Driving and later released. He is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on June 19.


