Motorists reminded to stop for school buses when red lights are activated

Kids will be returning to school Wednesday, and with that, buses will be stopping to pick up new grade primary students. At the end of the last school year, police were busy pulling over motorists who do not obey the lights on school buses, where a car is come to a complete stop when the lights are activated.

Antigonish RCMP Constable Morgan MacPherson reminds motorists that drivers need to take care when school buses are stopped to pick up, or drop off children:

MacPherson says we have been lucky in this area and have not had any serious incidents where a car has passed a bus that was stopped and letting children on or off. In particular, MacPherson says new school children are less observant, so motorists need to pay more attention.