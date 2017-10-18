Motorists urged to exercise caution when approaching School Buses

This week marks “school bus safety awareness week”, and the Strait Regional School Board reminds everyone that bus safety is a shared responsibility. This week, the school board and local RCMP will be showing students about bus safety.

Constable Morgan MacPherson with the RCMP says this school year has been good so far when it comes to bus safety, but some drivers still don’t obey certain laws:

MacPherson says there hasn’t been any major incidents in town resulting from running red lights on busses, but there have been some close calls. MacPherson also reminds drivers to mind their speed when driving through school zones.