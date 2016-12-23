Mulroney Institute announcement, continuing student success and Varsity championships highlights at St. FX

St. FX President Kent MacDonald says the university has lots to celebrate at it looks back at 2016.

MacDonald says one highlight is the announcement of the Mulroney Institute this fall, a move that will transform the upper campus. He says it will also offer new programming and attract a more diverse group of students.

MacDonald says the quality of the students St. FX attracts to the Antigonish school remains high.

He also praised the successes of its varsity teams, including an AUS and national title by the Women’s Rugby team. Men’s football and cross country and women’s soccer also brought home AUS titles, while the men’s hockey team made all the the way to the national final.