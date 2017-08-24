Multi-Agency Checkpoint Planned to Raise Awareness of slowing down when Emergency Vehicles are Present

agency checkpoint next week in Antigonish to raise awareness of the “Keep Me Safe” legislation in the province. The law states motorists passing emergency vehicles on the side of the road must slow down to 60 kilometres an hour. It’s a reminder to motorists to take extra caution when approaching emergency vehicles with their lights flashing. A number of first responders will hold a multi-agency checkpoint next week in Antigonish to raise awareness of the “Keep Me Safe” legislation in the province. The law states motorists passing emergency vehicles on the side of the road must slow down to 60 kilometres an hour.

RCMP Constable Morgan MacPherson says collisions involving emergency vehicles is more common than the public realizes.

The checkpoint will be held next Wednesday, the 30th, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon in Antigonish between Church Street and Beech Hill Road. RCMP, local fire departments, EHS, Nova Scotia Vehicle Compliance, DFO and Provincial Natural Resources officials will participate in the event.