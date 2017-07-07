Multicultural tents a feature for the 2017 Antigonish Highland Games

The Antigonish Highland Games is adding a multicultural element to this year’s event. Thanks to a Canada 150 grant, tents will be set up this weekend at Columbus Field celebrating Mi’kmaq, Acadian, Scottish,Gaelic and Dutch cultures in Antigonish Town and County.

Highland Society Executive Director Tammy Beaton says there will be a number of activities in the tent Friday and Saturday.

Admission to the tents are free. It’s just before main gate to the games at Columbus field. A schedule of activities in the tent will be posted on the Antigonish Highland Games web site.