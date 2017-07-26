Municipalities benefit from Gas Tax Fund

It was announced yesterday that municipalities across the province will be receiving 27 million dollars from a Gas Tax Fund (GTF). The Municipality of the County of Antigonish was on the receiving end of $632,000 from the federal government.

County Warden Owen McCarron says this money will be used for projects that the county has identified as being of importance. The county already has their eye on a few areas that this money can be put towards:

The tender mentioned for the Sommers Road waterline extension project was awarded last evening to Northeast Timber Construction Limited. The tender was awarded for $298,000 plus HST.