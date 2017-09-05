Naloxone Kits and training offered to staff at St. FX University

As Canada experiences a national opioid crisis, universities across the country are doing their best to tackle the issue as students return to school. In the province, 53 people died from overdosing on opioids, and many of those deaths could have been prevented with life saving Naloxone kits.

St.FX spokesperson, Cindy MacKenzie says “To date the univeristy has not had any opioids issues on campus.” She adds that the university is being proactive by offering awareness and education during Orientation Week to all first-year students. In addition, the school will be deploying naloxone kits and training staff on campus in case there is ever the need.

University of King’s College in Halifax and Cape Breton University have also confirmed that they have security officials and student leaders who will be educated to detect situations where Naloxone might be required.