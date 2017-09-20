New book released about John Hugh Gillis

A new book that chronicles the life of well-known local educator John Hugh Gillis and his wife Isabel has been released. The book is called “John Hugh and Isabel, A Book of Memories”. The publication is edited by Sister Loretta Gillis, John Hugh’s sister. Gillis also contributed writing to the book, along with eight other authors. Gillis says she began writing about her brother after he died.

John Hugh Gillis suffered a severe stroke at age 45. He lived for 27 years after that, dying in 2007.

There will be a book launch on Thursday from 7 to 9 at the People’s Place Library. Copies can be purchased at the Bethany Motherhouse. Proceeds will go towards a student bursary at the school that bears his name, Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School