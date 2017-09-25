New Cape Breton Magazine being launched this Week

Cape Breton lifestyle publication. It’s called goCapeBreton.com Magazine. A profile of Port Hawkesbury’s Mayor Brenda-Chisholm Beaton and Cape Breton’s first Olympian, Joe Gillis of Inverness will be featured in the first edition of a newCape Breton lifestyle publication. It’s called goCapeBreton.com Magazine.

It is published by a Sydney-based company called Lokol, creator of the go.CapeBreton.com web site. The portal captures local news and information, including traditional and social media; and allows readers to join and share news from their communities.

The President of Lokol, Richard Lorway, says the magazine is an attempt to expand their market reach.

It’s expected the full colour glossy magazine will be published four times a year. The first edition, which is free, will be out this week, at select stores, and delivered to about 12-thousand homes.