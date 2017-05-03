New Census data shows the senior population is growing locally

Latest census data shows that almost one in five Nova Scotians were 65 years of age or older. That mirrors figures posted elsewhere in Atlantic Canada, making this region recording the highest proportion of seniors in its population. Some counties in Northeastern Nova Scotia saw the percentage even higher.

Most counties locally ranged from between 20 to 25 per cent of its population were seniors. However, two counties were even higher, with 27.7 per cent of residents in Richmond County were 65 and older, while in Guysborough County it was 31.1

The average age of the population locally ranges from a low of 43 in Antigonish County to 50 in Guysborough County.

Analysts say the birth rate is falling and young people are moving away from Atlantic Canada, while seniors are moving in from other regions, seeking a slower pace of life and lower cost of living.