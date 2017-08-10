New Craft Brewer set to Open

be filling 32 and 64 ounce growlers for patrons. It’s opening day for Antigonish’s newest business and craft brewer. Half Cocked Brewing will open the doors to their store front today for the first time ever, and willbe filling 32 and 64 ounce growlers for patrons.

Owner Matt Thompson says that last Friday’s tap takeover at the Townhouse was a great success, but the real test will come today when the doors open for business:

The brewery at the old Oicle chicken farm in North Grant will be open from 4-7, and will likely operate with a similar schedule while Thompson looks into supply and demand. The brewery will have 5 beers on tap, including a pale ale called “XPA” and an India Black Ale called “Cock of the Walk”