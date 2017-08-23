New District 9 Councillor Pleased to Have Been Able to Reach Out to many Voters in Recent Election

Residents in Antigonish County’s District 9 have chosen their representative to sit on municipal council. A special election was held on Saturday. The winner is Neil Corbett who garnered 247 votes, beating out Danny MacEachern with 167 votes.

Corbett says he made it a personal goal to knock on every door in the district, and is happy to have met as many residents as he did. Corbett says if he missed you, it wasn’t through lack of trying:

Corbett will be sworn into Council in September. Corbett says he will do his best to represent the area as well as the late Warden Russell Boucher did during his time on council.