New Glasgow Council holds lively meeting Monday night

New Glasgow Council was heated Monday evening with a public hearing kicking things off.

Residents in the Marsh Road and Washington Street neighbourhood showed their approval or displeasure with the possible rezoning of a property behind Wilson’s gas into a commercial lot.

The proposal will see the house torn down to make way for more parking and a furnace oil station.

The second reading for the rezoning was put forth by Councillor Troy McCulloch and ultimately passed by council.

Afterward, an appeal for a variance grant pitted two neighbours against each other over the issue of privacy during the hearing.

The appeal was ultimately declined and the variance grant applicant will be allowed to build a home in what is currently his back yard.