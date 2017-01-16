New Glasgow Mayor says 2017 will a busy one in the town

New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks says there’s lots to look forward in the year ahead.  Dicks expects there will be a number of celebrations in the town as Canada celebrates its 150th anniversary.

Dicks says it’s also setting up a youth leaders action committee.   It’s aimed at giving youth a better line of communication with the town.
Dicks says building relationships with the private sector is a priority.
Dicks says also look this year for town engagement sessions with the public, a review of the town’s economic development plan and infrastructure enhancements.


