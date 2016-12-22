New Glasgow native to share his company’s success story

A New Glasgow native and business owner hopes his presentation today in his home town will inspire some young entrepreneurs to chase their dreams. Mike Barbour, a former player with the Pictou County Weeks Crushers Junior A Hockey Team is the Founder and CEO of GoodStuff Brand Nutritionals. It’s a premium nutrition company that sells coconut water and nutritional supplements. GoodStuff Brand was launched two years ago at Sobeys in Atlantic Canada. Barbour was considered the youngest business owner to launch a retail product with a major grocery chain at the age of 27.

Barbour says the idea for his company was born from his experience in sports.

Barbour’s presentation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. today at the Glasgow Square Theatre in New Glasgow.