New Glasgow Police are investigating an incident where a van crashed into a house on High Street in Trenton. Police were alerted of the collision shortly before 10:30 Sunday night. The 78-year-old male driver of the Toyota van was taken to the Aberdeen Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Three people in the home weren’t hurt.

Both the van and the house sustained extensive damage. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

The Trenton Fire Department was also called to the scene.