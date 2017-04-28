New Glasgow Police lay charges from thefts

New Glasgow Regional Police have arrested a 22 year old adult male from Stellarton for multiple thefts from vehicles in the Westside of New Glasgow.

The adult male has been charged with posession of stolen property, theft, trespassing at night, and fraud.

New Glasgow Regional Police are also investigating a Home Invasion that occurred in the Westside of New Glasgow that took place on Wednesday night early Thursday morning where persons entered the home while the family was sleeping and stole various items including a purse. No one was injured in the incident.