New Glasgow Police seize Child Pornography, lay charges

Child porn has been seized in New Glasgow as a result of a search warrant. Thursday morning at 9:15, New Glasgow Regional Police Major Crime Unit searched a home on McLaren Street in Trenton.

The search warrant has been the result of a child pornography investigation. During the search warrant police have seized a number of items including a laptop and tablet. As a result, a 33 year old adult male was arrested and charged with Possession of Child Pornography and Breech of an Undertaking.

He was released and will appear in Provincial Court on Monday. The investigation is ongoing.