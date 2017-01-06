New Glasgow Police suspect arson in fires at Maritime Steel Building

New Glasgow Police believe several fires that occurred this week at the former Maritime Steel Building were deliberately set.

Police say last night shortly after 11:30, officers and the New Glasgow Fire Department responded to a blaze at the building. The fire was inside the building and a small amount of combustibles was discovered by police and fire officials.

On Tuesday morning shortly after 10:30, the fire department were called to a similar fire at Maritime Steel.

The Police Department’s Major Crime Unit is investigating both fires.