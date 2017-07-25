New Health Minister getting more fit and sharing his progress with Nova Scotians

Nova Scotia’s Health and Wellness Minister appears to be taking his job seriously, and is now trying to live a more active life. Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey has taken to Twitter in recent days, where he chronicles his “Back to Fit” updates, showing his effort to become more active, and encouraging Nova Scotians to do the same.

Delorey says he was fit before his days as Minister, and often wanted to increase his daily exercise output. Delorey says he’s starting slow, and has created ‘small goals’ that he wants to chase:

Delorey says he got the idea to increase his fitness levels after chatting with former Health Minister, Leo Glavine. Delorey in his updates gives advice for those who are also looking to become more active, such as start slow and set realistic goals.