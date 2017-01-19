New High School Hockey League created

A new High School Hockey League has been formed by Hockey Nova Scotia. The new Nova Scotia Midget X Winter Hockey League was created to give students a chance to play hockey at the high school level during NSTU’s work to rule.

The league is divided into four regional leagues, with the North Midget X League housing Pictou Red and White as well as Antigonish.

Darren Cossar, Hockey Nova Scotia’s Executive Director says every player who wants to play the game should be given the opportunity.

Cossar says that this will give students, some in their final year of playing, the chance to play for a provincial championship.

Students will get a chance to play 10-12 game regular season, then a provincial tournament. The Dr. JH Gillis Royals will be known as “Antigonish” in this league, and will play their first game Thursday at the Keating Centre in Antigonish.