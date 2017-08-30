New music coming for The Trews

A local Antigonish rock band has no plans for slowing down as they celebrate 20 years since forming. The Trews are well known nationally for their rock anthems, such as “Not Ready to Go”, and “Hold Me in Your Arms”, and have plans to create many more.

Lead guitarist, John Angus MacDonald says the group has studio time booked through October where they intend to record more songs. MacDonald says the digital age has changed how the band might release their next album:

MacDonald says the band will tour in the US for a few weeks before hitting the studio. The band hopes to have new Trews material released early into next year.