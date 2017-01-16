Newcomers Entrepreneurs Coalition launched to help New Residents Start Businesses
There’s a local connection to a new organization that has been formed to assist new residents of Canada to start their own business. The Halifax-based organization is called the Newcomers Entrepreneurs Coalition. Tareq Hadhad of the Antigonish-based Peace By Chocolate is a co-president.
The first initiative of the Coalition is to support the Syrian Community to start businesses.