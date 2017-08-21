Nicholson Tower upgrade Planned at St. FX University

A short list has been created for possible contractors to take on the job of renovating Nicholson Tower at St.FX. The list of possible contractors includes Ellis Don Corp., Marco Maritime Ltd., Pomerleau Inc., and Bird Design-Building.

These companies are on the shortlist for work that includes 8 million dollars in renovations to Nicholson Tower, which is part of a large upgrade to St.FX that features the building of the new Mulroney Institute.