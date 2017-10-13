No injuries from a Single Vehicle Crash in New Glasgow

New Glasgow Regional Police say no one was hurt

after an SUV flipped on its side Friday afternoon. Police say officers and Emergency Health Services personnel were called to the car crash shortly after 2 p.m. at the intersection of North Provost and Archimedes Streets. The vehicle flipped after hitting a curb

Three people were in the car, a 29-year-old man from Pictou County and two children, a five-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl.

Police spokesman Constable Ken Macdonald this crash clearly proves the use of a seat belts and proper installation of child restraints, significantly prevented injuries which would otherwise could have been serious.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by police.