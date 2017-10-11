Northern Pulp Fined

The Province has ordered Pictou County’s Northern Pulp Mill to address issues with a power boiler that continues to fail environmental assessments. Environment Minister Iain Rankin announced the boiler is meant to operate with 150 milligrams per referenced cubic metre of particulate matter, but a June test showed levels of 224 milligrams.

The provincial order requires the company to make their stack test results on their website. The company must also provide the department with its external consultant reports. As a result of failing to reach terms and conditions, the company has been fined $697.60. Altogether, Northern Pulp will be required to conduct boiler stack tests four times a year.