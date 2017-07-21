Nova Scotia Awards $120,000 in Scholarships to Trade and Degree Post-Secondary students

Nova Scotia Power has awarded scholarships to 40 post-secondary students, including several from the local area.

Among them is Majd Al Zhouri, a 21-year-old Syrian Refugee, who graduated from Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School last month. Al Zhouri, who received a 15-hundred dollar renewable scholarship will be entering Engineering at St. FX in the fall. Al Zhouri says he’s wanted to pursue a career in engineering since he was 12.

Other local students receiving scholarships from the utility include Chris Wallace and Brandon MacInnis of Antigonish, Jordan Bissonette of Port Hawkesbury, Alicia Aikens of Westville and Erica Hanhams of Guysborough.

This year Nova Scotia Power awarded more than 120-thousand dollars in scholarships to students enrolled in trades and degree programs.