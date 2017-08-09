Nova Scotia Continues Medal Haul in Canoeing and Kayaking at Canada Games

It was another big day for Nova Scotia’s paddlers at the Canada Summer Games, medaling in all eight races yesterday. In the first two days of competition on the water, Nova Scotia’s canoeists and kayakers have won medals in 15 of 16 races.

Connor Fitzpatrick of Dartmouth won in the men’s C-1 1,000 metres, his third medal and second gold of the games. Zane Clarke of Halifax won the men’s K-1 1,000 metres and a silver as part of the men’s K-4 1,000 metres. Clarke now now has a gold and two silver after his first three races. Ashley Card of Hammonds Plains won silver in K-1 1,000 metres and teamed up with Anna Negulic of Halifax for Bronze in the women’s K-2 500 metres, her fourth medal of the games.

Marlee MacIntosh of Halifax used a late push to take silver in the women’s C-1 1,000 metres. Bret Himmelman of Hammonds Plains and Mark Wiseman of Bedford won bronze in the men’s C-2 500 metres and Nicole Jessop of Halifax, Kate Hennessey of Dartmouth, Ava Carew and Julia Lilley Osende both of Darmouth took silver in a tight women’s C-4 500 metre race.

Brooke Hawley of Port Hood, Courtney Smith of New Glasgow, Hilary Smith of New Glasgow and Kelyn Palmer of Thorburn and the Nova Scotia Women’s Softball Team dropped to 0-and-4 at the Canada Games after losing to New Brunswick 10-3 and 7-0 to Manitoba.

Jack Kennedy of Antigonish and the Men’s Soccer Team blanked Saskatchewan 4-0. In Volleyball, the men, downed PEI and Yukon in straight sets for a 2-and-1 record. Sophie MacInnis of Antigonish and the women’s volleyball team also improved to 2-and-1 by beating PEI in straight sets