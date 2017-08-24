Nova Scotia Lighthouse Interpretive Centre receives federal support

The Port Bickerton & Area Planning Association are receiving some help from the Government of Canada that will benefit the Nova Scotia Lighthouse Interpretive Centre, as a result of an investment of more than $10,000.

MP for Central Nova, Sean Fraser was on hand for the announcement today, saying that the funding will go towards replacing the siding and exterior trim on the interpretive facility. Total cost of the project is approximately $30,000, with $4,000 coming from the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s.

The Interpretive Centre opened in 1997 and is an educational and resource tool for information and history about the lighthouse, and lighthouses throughout Nova Scotia.