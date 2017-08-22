Nova Scotia Nurses Union worries Imposed Wage Deal may hurt Recruitment and Retention

The President of the Nova Scotia Nurses Union is disappointed with the province’s decision to establish a wage package for 75-thousand public sector employees. The province’s proclamation of the Public Services Sustainability Act includes the N-S-N-U.

Antigonish native and St. FX graduate Janet Hazelton worries the financial terms imposed by the province, three per cent over four years, may in fact hurt attempts to recruit and retain nurses.

Hazelton says with the wage package pre-determined, it may prompt some Nova Scotia nurses to leave the province for more money elsewhere