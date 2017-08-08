Nova Scotia Paddlers stand tall at Canada Games

A big day on the water for Nova Scotia’s Paddlers at the Canada Games in Winnipeg. Ashley Card of Hammonds Plains captured gold in women’s K-1 500. Card and Anna Negulic of Halifax took Silver in K-2; 1000 metres. Connor Fitzpatrick of Dartmouth won gold in Men’s C-1 500 metres. Fitzpatrick and Matthew Peachey of Lower Sackville earned bronze in the Men’s C-2; 1000 metres.

Mark Marschalko of Dartmouth and Jacob Steele of Halifax won the men’s K-2 1000 metres. Zane Clarke of Halifax took Silver in men’s K-1 500 metres, while Nicole Jessop took bronze in Women’s C-1 500 metres.

Sophie MacInnis of Antgionish and the Women’s Volleyball team beat Saskatchewan 3 games to none, and lost to Manitoba 3 games to one. The men lost to Saskatchewan 3 games to none.

Brooke Hawley of Port Hood, Courtney Smith of New Glasgow, Hilary Smith of New Glasgow and Kelyn Palmer of Thorburn and the Nova Scotia Women’s Softball lost both their games yesterday. Hawley scored Nova Scotia’s only run in a 13-1 loss to BC. Palmer took the loss as Nova Scotia fell to Alberta 8-1.

In Tennis, Nova Scotia lost to Quebec 5-0 in team quarterfinal play.