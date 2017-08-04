Nova Scotia Picks up Seven Medals at the Canada Games, Inverness County native wins Gold for Team BC

Team Nova Scotia captured seven medals at the Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg Thursday. Sarah Mitton of Liverpool captured women’s shot put, Nova Scotia’s first gold at the games. Ben Brown of Cambridge took two silver medals at the games in the wheelchair 400 and 15-hundred metres. In Special Olympic 100 metre Sprint, Donald Peters of Dartmouth and Joy MacLachlan of Halifax earned bronze. Port Hawkesbury’s Sasha Repko ran to a first place finish in the 100 metre B Final.

MacKenzie Myatt of Musqodoboit Harbour took silver in Women’s Mountain Bike Sprint. Nova Scotia’s Women’s Soccer team won bronze, edging Alberta 1-0.

In Softball, Randall Bernard of Waycobah and Team Nova Scotia lost to Quebec in a 3-4 playoff 9-3. In sailing, Mabou’s Siobhan MacDonald sits third in Para 2.4 metre mix.

In Basketball, Lucia MacKay of New Glasgow, Briar MacDonald of Antigonish and Team Nova Scotia downed BC 65-56.

Jack Pittman of Antigonish, Jaren Johnson of New Glasgow and the Men’s basketball team

lost to Manitoba 103-70. Those were the final games for both Basketball teams.

Lucy Vincent-Smith of Deepdale, near Inverness took Gold for Team BC in women’s eight rowing. Vincent-Smith, is studying engineering at UBC