Nova Scotia Power installing new aviation warning lights on Auld’s Cove Transmission Towers

Antigonish County Warden Russell Boucher says he’s pleased with the compromise offered by Nova Scotia Power for residents in Aulds Cove. Residents have complained about the white flashing lights at night on transmission towers near the Canso Causeway.

In a recent letter to the municipality, Nova Scotia Power offered to purchase warning lights early for the new towers that will be constructed over the next year. The lights, which feature the less obtrusive red strobe at night, will be installed on the existing towers. The lights will be moved over to the new towers when they’re completed. The warning lights will only be needed on the new towers because they will be higher.

Boucher welcomes the quick response from the power company.

Boucher says Nova Scotia Power recognized there was an issue and decided to something do about it immediately.