Nova Scotia Spirit Company gets high honours at a Baltimore competition

A distiller based out of Trenton is returning from Baltimore with some pretty impressive awards. The Nova Scotia Spirit Company won a double gold medal for their gin, “Willing to Learn Gin”, as well as best of category.

Company General Manager, Evan MacEachern says the award comes as a big surprise for a relatively new company. MacEachern started producing in June 2015, and selling in mid October of that year. He says he is blown away to be walking away with awards already:

MacEachern says the company has exciting news in the coming weeks regarding expansion of the operation, and is looking forward to the busy summer season.