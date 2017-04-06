Nova Scotia Spirit Company gets high honours at a Baltimore competition

Posted at 10:31 am on April 6, 2017 | Filed Under: News

A distiller based out of Trenton is returning from Baltimore with some pretty impressive awards. The Nova Scotia Spirit Company won a double gold medal for their gin, “Willing to Learn Gin”, as well as best of category.

Company General Manager, Evan MacEachern says the award comes as a big surprise for a relatively new company. MacEachern started producing in June 2015, and selling in mid October of that year. He says he is blown away to be walking away with awards already:

 

MacEachern says the company has exciting news in the coming weeks regarding expansion of the operation, and is looking forward to the busy summer season.


