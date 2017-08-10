Nova Scotia wins a Medal in the Pool at the Canada Games

Rain put a damper on events at the Canada Games in Winnipeg. It washed out canoe, kayak and tennis, but there was a medal win for Nova Scotia at the games. Andrew Lowe of Sackville won Bronze at the Special Olympics men’s 100 metre backstroke. Lowe was initially disqualified shortly after the race when it was ruled he didn’t hit the touchpad on one of his turns. But on appeal the bronze medal was reinstated.

Sophie MacInnis of Antigonish and the women’s volleyball won two games yesterday, 3-1 over BC and a straight set victory over Yukon. The women will play Saskatchewan tonight in the quarterfinals. The men’s team lost to Quebec 3-1

Brooke Hawley of Port Hood, Courtney Smith of New Glasgow, Hilary Smith of New Glasgow and Kelyn Palmer of Thorburn and the Nova Scotia Women’s Softball Team lost both games yesterday, by 10-0 scores to Saskatchewan and Ontario. Palmer was the losing pitcher in the Saskatchewan game.

Nova Scotia is fifth in the medal standings behind Ontario, Quebec, BC and Alberta with 31 medals, including seven gold, 13 silver and 11 bronze.