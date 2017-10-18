NSCC Campuses to hold an Open House Thursday
It’s a chance for high school students to get an up-close look at the next step in their academic career, college. The Nova Scotia Community College is holding its annual Open House at all 13 campuses on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
At the NSCC’s Strait Area Campus Principal Tom Gunn, expects more than 500 students for tours. Gunn says it has a variety of programs.
On Open House day, students who apply in person will be entered to win a one thousand dollar credit towards an NSCC education at each campus.
Gunn says there will also be a ceremony at 4:30 in the library to celebrate the life of former MP and cabinet minister Allan J. MacEachen. MacEachen played a role in the establishment of the Nautical Institute, which is part of the NSCC Strait Area Campus.
The Principal of the NSCC Pictou Campus in Stellarton Dave Freckleton, says the Open House gives prospective students a good glimpse of the programs that are available.
Freckleton says all are welcome to the Open House whether it’s students finishing high school or adult learners looking at a career change or to upgrade their education for today’s work place.
Visitors to the Open House in Stellarton will also get to tour a new wing which houses its cabinet making, carpentry, automotive and heavy duty equipment repair programs.