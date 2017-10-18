NSCC Campuses to hold an Open House Thursday

It’s a chance for high school students to get an up-close look at the next step in their academic career, college. The Nova Scotia Community College is holding its annual Open House at all 13 campuses on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

At the NSCC’s Strait Area Campus Principal Tom Gunn, expects more than 500 students for tours. Gunn says it has a variety of programs.

On Open House day, students who apply in person will be entered to win a one thousand dollar credit towards an NSCC education at each campus.

Gunn says there will also be a ceremony at 4:30 in the library to celebrate the life of former MP and cabinet minister Allan J. MacEachen. MacEachen played a role in the establishment of the Nautical Institute, which is part of the NSCC Strait Area Campus.