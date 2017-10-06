NSCC Foundation launches $25 million campaign for scholarships and bursaries

Over the past couple of years, the foundation has quietly raised more than $21 million towards that goal. The most recent gift was 6.5 million dollars from Pictou County’s Sobey family. With Thursday’s kick-off of what it calls “Make Way-The Campaign for NSCC”, the foundation has launched community fund-raising campaigns at its 13 campuses, including Stellarton and Port Hawkesbury. The Nova Scotia Community College Foundation has officially kicked off the public phase of its $25 million fund-raising campaign for scholarships and bursaries.Over the past couple of years, the foundation has quietly raised more than $21 million towards that goal. The most recent gift was 6.5 million dollars from Pictou County’s Sobey family. With Thursday’s kick-off of what it calls “Make Way-The Campaign for NSCC”, the foundation has launched community fund-raising campaigns at its 13 campuses, including Stellarton and Port Hawkesbury.

NSCC President Don Bureaux says it wants to ensure bursaries and scholarships are available to students facing financial hurdles.

In the last school year, the NSCC Foundation awarded one thousand scholarships and bursaries, and helped 850 students with urgent aid. However, it received more than 16-thousand applications for awards. The foundation says funds raised in this campaign will mean more resources to support students.