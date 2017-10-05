NSCC Strait Area Campus enrollment down this year

September enrollment numbers came out from NSCC , with a majority of schools staying close to their numbers from the previous year. At the NSCC Strait Campus, numbers are down 8.8%, showing an enrollment number of 613 full time students.

Principal Tom Gunn says that this enrolment number is only a peak into how many students attend the school, including part and full time students:

Between all the NSCC campuses, enrollment is expected to reach 20,000 students at the 13 schools