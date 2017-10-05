NSCC Strait Area Campus talking to Port Hawkesbury officials about sidewalks leading to campus

The NSCC campus in Port Hawkesbury is located on a major roadway, and that is cause for concern with the school principal. Tom Gunn is principal of the school, and says that he and the school have had conversations with municipal and provincial officials regarding lack of sidewalks leading to the school.

Gunn says that the conversations he has had with officals so far has been positive:

The road where students walk has a speed limit of 70, and students walk on the shoulder of the road next to speeding vehicles. Gunn says that projects planned in the town plan to tackle this issue.