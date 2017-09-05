NSLC launches new Pilot Program on responsible alcohol consumption as St. FX begins new Academic Year

The NSLC, St. FX University, the Town of Antigonish and the RCMP are teaming together to welcome new and returning students to the area with orientation week underway.

The NSLC has launched a new pilot program in partnership with most of the province’s universities, called “Keep it Social”, an initiative to educate studients about the harms of high-risk drinking. It paints a clear picture of what social consumption in moderation looks like, reminding students it’s always best to keep it social.

The town, RCMP and University will be monitoring celebrations both on and off campus. NSLC will be asking for ID’s at its store and St. FX student-led mocktail tastings will also be held.