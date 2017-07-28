O’Byrne excited about appearing at the Broad Cove Scottish Concern Sunday

A Newfoundland entertainer best known for his work with the band Ryan’s Fancy is looking forward to his appearance the Broad Cove Scottish Concert this weekend. Fergus O’Byrne will perform with another Newfoundland musican Jim Payne. The two have been playing together for more than 20 years.

O’Byrne says Newfoundland music has a long tradition of story-telling, a hybrid of both Irish and English influences. O’Byrne says their set will be diverse.

The Broad Cove concert will begin at 3 Sunday.

Among the performers are a women’s drumming group from the Waycobah First Nation, the La Swing du Suete from Cheticamp, and Nathan Rogers. Ashley MacIsaac and Joey Beaton will also perform a tribute to Buddy MacMaster.