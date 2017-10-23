Open Arms Family Clinic Representatives from St. Martha’s Hospital present at a National Conference

A clinic for expectant mothers at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish that is somewhat unique to Nova Scotia received some national attention. It’s called the Open Arms Family Clinic in the Children and Women’s Health Unit at St. Martha’s.

Nurses Colleen Boyd and Lisa MacDonald made a presentation on their clinic to the recent Canadian Association of Perinatal and Women’s Health Nurses National Conference in Halifax. Both are international board certified lactaction consultants.

MacDonald says the clinic works with the expectant mothers in the months leading up to the birth to develop a plan after the baby is born. MacDonald says in the past, health care professionals with the hospital met the mother for the first time when she arrived to deliver her baby.

Boyd says support is also provided by the clinic to the Mom after the baby is born http://www.989xfm.ca/wp-content/uploads/CLINIC-2.mp3

Boyd and MacDonald made a presentation to the conference thanks to support from St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation. Their presentation, called “Ahead of the Birth, Planning Post Partum Discharge Prenatally” was well received.