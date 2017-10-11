Orkin releases list of top communities for Mice and Rat Treatements in region; Antigonish finishes 11th

Pest control company Orkin has compiled a list that ranks the “rattiest” towns and cities in Atlantic Canada. The Newfoundland harbour city of St.John’s picked up the number 1 spot for most rodent infested city in Atlantic Canada.

Provincially, Halifax and Dartmouth both ranked in the top 5, coming in second and fifth respectively. Locally, Antigonish fell just outside the top ten, falling into eleventh place. The company based their rankings on the number of mice and rat treatments performed on commercial and residential properties in the past year.